JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $897.90 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 156,797 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 8.14% of Eastman Chemical worth $897,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

NYSE:EMN opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

