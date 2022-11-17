JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,171,953 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,898,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171,953 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 16.72% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $624,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $140,677,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,998,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,930,000 after buying an additional 719,798 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,700,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after buying an additional 627,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,016,000 after buying an additional 369,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

