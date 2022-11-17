JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $724.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.10% of Ameren worth $724,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ameren by 46.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,803,000 after purchasing an additional 761,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $55,521,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 268.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,316,000 after purchasing an additional 441,626 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

