Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 284,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.83% of Weyerhaeuser worth $692,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after buying an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,938,000 after buying an additional 1,507,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,338,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after buying an additional 992,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $31,014,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.0 %

WY stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

