JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 640,141 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,514,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 640,141 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $689,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

