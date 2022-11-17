Clarius Group LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

