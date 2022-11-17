JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 606,312 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,173,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 606,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.72% of Leidos worth $923,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

