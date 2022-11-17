JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,564,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,586 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $611,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $138.57 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.37.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

