JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 635,044 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,044 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.62% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $748,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $210.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average of $206.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $260.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.