Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

