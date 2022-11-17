JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 397,587 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,978,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $763,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
IEFA stock opened at $61.12 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24.
