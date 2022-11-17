Clarius Group LLC Acquires 3,258 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

MUFG opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

