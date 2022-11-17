JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,042 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $721,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $146.73 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

