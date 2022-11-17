JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $728.76 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,066,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $728,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,230 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $320.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.10.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

