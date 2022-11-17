Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Nucor by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.80. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.