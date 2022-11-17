Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 2.6 %

GLW stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

