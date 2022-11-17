Clarius Group LLC Takes $279,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $168.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.24 and its 200-day moving average is $173.45.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,583 shares of company stock valued at $676,290. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

