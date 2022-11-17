Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 28.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

