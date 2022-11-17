Clarius Group LLC Acquires 925 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.