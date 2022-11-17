FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Issued By HC Wainwright

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Neovasc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($14.95) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($14.91). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neovasc’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($11.20) EPS.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78. Neovasc has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$6.07.

In other news, Director Doug Janzen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$98,428.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$381,695.07. In related news, Director Paul Geyer acquired 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$37,615.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,615.11. Also, Director Doug Janzen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,428.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$381,695.07. Insiders have bought a total of 21,757 shares of company stock valued at $191,179 over the last ninety days.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

