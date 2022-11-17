FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Issued By HC Wainwright

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Neovasc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($14.95) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($14.91). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neovasc’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($11.20) EPS.
Neovasc Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78. Neovasc has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$6.07.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.
