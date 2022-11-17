FY2022 EPS Estimates for TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Reduced by Cormark

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TeraGo in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for TeraGo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.
TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.73 million during the quarter.
TeraGo Trading Up 3.2 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Cymbria Corporation purchased 1,000,000 shares of TeraGo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,618,300 shares in the company, valued at C$11,759,475.
About TeraGo
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
