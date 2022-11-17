Geodrill Limited Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Geodrill in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Geodrill’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Geodrill’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Shares of TSE GEO opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. Geodrill has a 1-year low of C$1.93 and a 1-year high of C$2.93. The stock has a market cap of C$121.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Geodrill’s payout ratio is 6.66%.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

