Geodrill Limited Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Geodrill in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Geodrill’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Geodrill’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.
Geodrill Stock Performance
Shares of TSE GEO opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. Geodrill has a 1-year low of C$1.93 and a 1-year high of C$2.93. The stock has a market cap of C$121.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.
Geodrill Dividend Announcement
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Featured Articles
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.