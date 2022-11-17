FY2022 Earnings Estimate for IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IMV in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for IMV’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:IMV opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$32.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. IMV has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

