Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark set a C$17.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday.

TSE:NEO opened at C$8.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$389.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.29. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$8.49 and a 1-year high of C$22.85.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

