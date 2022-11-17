National Bank Financial Comments on Shawcor Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shawcor in a report released on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Shawcor Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of SCL opened at C$11.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.11. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.71. The firm has a market cap of C$798.79 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

About Shawcor

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.