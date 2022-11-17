Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of NGVC opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $263.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 256,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter worth $786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 79,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

