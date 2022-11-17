Raymond James Weighs in on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.15 per share, with a total value of C$33,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at C$588,166.85. In related news, Director Kelly John Marshall purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$72.99 per share, with a total value of C$218,957.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$218,957.10. Also, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.15 per share, with a total value of C$33,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$588,166.85. Insiders purchased a total of 14,303 shares of company stock valued at $988,503 over the last quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile



Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Featured Articles

