Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 2.5 %

AAMC opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

