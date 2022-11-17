Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOMD. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.
Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.2 %
NOMD opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.73.
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
