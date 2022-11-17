Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.55.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 331.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.08. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.44 and a 52-week high of C$14.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,352.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

