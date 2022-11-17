Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of TCRT stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $4.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

