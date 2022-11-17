Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Down 11.7 %

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ TCRT opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Alaunos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

