FY2022 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.72) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.74). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.74) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRDN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $654.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $140,000.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

