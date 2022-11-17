Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Danske cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Barclays dropped their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.04.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.