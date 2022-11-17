FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Issued By HC Wainwright

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.86). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Virios Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Virios Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.
Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.
Virios Therapeutics Company Profile
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
