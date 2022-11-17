FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Issued By HC Wainwright

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.86). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Virios Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Virios Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRI. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.