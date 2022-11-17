Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Raised to €80.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €76.00 ($78.35) to €80.00 ($82.47) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a €58.00 ($59.79) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($75.26) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners raised Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.3 %

AKZOY stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.09. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

