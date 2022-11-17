Lifesci Capital Weighs in on Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.93). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.74) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VRDN opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,164,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.