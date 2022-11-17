FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ThredUp Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for ThredUp in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. ThredUp’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ThredUp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

