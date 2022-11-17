FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Tripadvisor, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the travel company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRIP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

