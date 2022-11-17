Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cummins by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after buying an additional 250,062 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,253,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,214 shares of company stock worth $27,154,095 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMI opened at $249.97 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

