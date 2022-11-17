Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $114.46 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.13.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

