MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 762,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,376,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $112.45 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

