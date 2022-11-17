Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in American International Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.