MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,897,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 336,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,541,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,323,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VHT stock opened at $243.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.75.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

