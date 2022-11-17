Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share.

Target Trading Down 13.1 %

TGT opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $257.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.40.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

Institutional Trading of Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 269,845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after buying an additional 134,833 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 284,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,316,000 after buying an additional 112,415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 290,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,647,000 after buying an additional 75,388 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after buying an additional 59,397 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

