Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

