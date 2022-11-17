Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,536 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,372 shares of company stock worth $49,927,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ENPH opened at $305.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.01 and a 200-day moving average of $242.73. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 146.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.58.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

