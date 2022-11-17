Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABPPF opened at 1.98 on Wednesday. Abacus Property Group has a 12 month low of 1.98 and a 12 month high of 2.11.

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

