Clarius Group LLC Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 987,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,133 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

