Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $314.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $322.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.36.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Home Depot by 64.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 19.4% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.44.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

